Netflix’s ‘Equinox’ is a new series coming this month on the 30th that tells the story of Astrid, has she discovers what happened to her sister, along with 21 other graduates that vanished without a trace. However, from the trailer below, it looks like there are supernatural things at work here.

Watch the official trailer below that was uploaded with the following description,

“In 1999, 21 high school graduates vanish without a trace. Twenty years later, Astrid discovers the unsettling truth behind the disappearance of her sister Ida and her classmates.”

Netflix’s ‘Equinox’ Tells The Story Of 21 High School Graduates Who Vanished Without A Trace

If you look at the part in the trailer, you can subtly see the outline of what looks like an alien or monster as it sneaks up on its unsuspecting prey. Viewers commented on the video, “Reminds me of Dark especially the woods, the dead bird, and the circle marks”, “I‘m definitely sure we won’t love it like Dark Sounds good tho..”, “this takes place in the origin world and you can’t change my mind”, and “Dark meets Stranger things. This is gonna be so bad or so good, no middle ground”.

As you can see, there’s a lot of comparisons to the other popular series, ‘Dark’. Whichever way this show goes, it’ll be interesting to watch. I think we should put some faith into the series, and not just call it another ‘Dark’.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching this? Let us know in the comments below.

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships featuring films across a wide variety of genres and languages. For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.