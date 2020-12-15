Netflix streaming down for more than 1,000 users

© . FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles



() – Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:)’s video streaming services were down for more than 1,000 users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with the video streaming service.

The website’s live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in the United States.

(This story corrects to say more than 1,000 users, not several, in headline and paragraph one)