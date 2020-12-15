NBC’s Peacock to air deleted scenes and never-before-seen footage from The Office US

The streaming service made the announcement on Monday by way of a release made to look like a company-wide email sent out by David Wallace (Andy Buckley), who by the end of season eight has taken over as CEO of Dunder Mifflin.

In the release, Wallace, still acting as CEO, says that Peacock “will be streaming the documentary footage that was shot at Dunder Mifflin Scranton between 2005 and 2013” – referring, of course, to the mockumentary starring Steve Carrell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, and many more.

The Office will start airing on Peacock on 1 January 2021. For now, the series is still available on Netflix.

Watch more

Seasons one and two will be available on the NBC service for free, and users will have to switch to a premium subscription to view the rest.

Peacock will also feature “superfan episodes” including “never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series”, starting with season three. More content will arrive starting March.

A sample bonus clip has been shared on Peacock’s YouTube channel. Peacock launched in July this year.