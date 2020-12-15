NBA exec: ‘Toxic’ Rockets head towards an implosion

As the NBA season approaches, the Houston Rockets find themselves in a strange position. Superstar James Harden reportedly has told the team he wants to be traded, but it’s unclear if the Rockets are willing to give up their franchise player.

So for the time being, Harden is with the team, even potentially making his preseason debut Tuesday night. At least one NBA executive neverteless believes that even with the presence of the former MVP, Houston is set to have a very messy season that likely won’t end with much success.

“Even if Harden is there, I think Houston is going to be bad,” an anonymous Western Conference exec told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “The whole situation is toxic.”

It’s not hard to see why the unnamed executive came to this conclusion, as the Rockets are in a very strange position due to Harden’s unhappiness, as well as several massive changes made by the franchise over the offseason. Head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey both parted ways with the team after another disappointing playoff exit, and Russell Westbrook was traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a first-round draft pick.

But not everyone shares this exec’s pessimism, as another anonymous exec said that as long as Harden is playing, the Rockets will continue to win, no matter how much drama surrounds the team.

“Houston is going to surprise people when they continue to win a lot despite everyone hating each other,” the East exec said.

So which executive is right? For now, it’s impossible to know. But with the season only a week away, it will be fascinating to see if the Rockets are able to remain a contender in an extremely loaded Western Conference.