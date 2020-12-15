Mother, 25, ‘murdered two-year-old daughter she doted on before killing herself’ in west London

An NHS worker allegedly murdered her two-year-old daughter who she ‘doted on’ before killing herself in a west London murder-suicide.

Shiwangi Bagoan, 25, was found dead alongside a young girl believed to be her daughter Zia in Hounslow at just after 4pm on Monday.

Her friend told today that Ms Bagoan was a ‘lovely lady’ who ‘doted on little Zia.’ She is understood to have worked as an anaesthetist’s assistant at a hospital outside London.

The friend added: ‘I only saw her last week and she seemed fine. Shiwangi lived with her mother and her daughter. She didn’t have a partner as far as I’m aware.

‘She doted on little Zia. She was a lovely lady, a good friend of mine and I’m just devastated. I cannot believe she would hurt Zia nor take her own life.’

Metropolitan Police rushed to the scene alongside paramedics on Monday.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) have since launched an investigation, but it is not believed anyone else was involved.

A friend of Ms Bagoan today said that she was the mother of the girl. Police earlier confirmed the two people found dead were ‘related to each other.’

The friend added that the woman worked at an NHS hospital outside of London.

Speaking of the moment when the emergency services arrived, Vipul Limbachia, who runs a nearby dry cleaners said: ‘There was about 15 vehicles parked outside the block of flats, ambulances, first responders, police vans and squad cars.

‘I knew it was something serious but I only found out this morning it was a mother apparently killing her daughter and then herself.

‘The flats are new, they’ve only been opened about 18 months to a year. Nearly all the flats are rental with a few that are shared ownership.

‘Quite a few of the people who live there work for the NHS.’

Other residents who saw a police car and officers arrive at the development yesterday evening also said a woman and a young child were escorted from the building.

A 68-year-old woman, who lives in the same block but did not wish to be named, said: ‘I just looked out my window and I saw the police were outside.

‘Then a woman and a child came out. The child was about seven or eight.

‘They didn’t say anything. I think they were escorted by police and there was one marked police car.

‘I don’t know if anymore were parked elsewhere as there were a lot, a lot of police officers.

Metropolitan Police officers were called with paramedics to an address on Old Meadow Lane in Hounslow just after 4pm on Monday

‘It is very upsetting, a woman and a two year old child. It’s very shocking.’

A -year-old man who lives in the building but also did not want to be named, said: ‘Oh my gosh, it is very disturbing.

‘I have never had something like this happen in my life so close to home. It is pretty awful.

‘I didn’t hear anything last night. It is very quiet here and it is a great flat.’

He added: ‘Because of Covid, everyone is trying to avoid any contact with anyone. It has been very quiet.’

Kai Huo, 28, who lives directly above the apartment where the bodies were found, said: ‘It really is very shocking.

‘I did not hear anything and I was working from home all day yesterday.

‘At around 6pm, I was still making some calls and I didn’t hear anything strange.’

In a statement last night, the Metropolitan Police said: ‘The woman and the girl were related to each other.

‘Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘An investigation is underway led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide).

‘While the investigation is still in its early stages, officers do not currently believe anyone else was involved in this incident.’