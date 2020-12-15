Morneau Shepell partners with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer digital mental health solution

Article content continued

First launched in Atlantic Canada in October, the PC Health app is designed to empower Canadians by providing them with convenient access to healthcare resources and support – where and how they want it. The app is now also available in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta and will be expanded nationally over the coming months. As of today, users can access AbilitiCBTTM programs through thePC Health app and get mental health support right at their fingertips.

“Our purpose is to help Canadians live life well and that means providing the tools they need to successfully manage their overall health – both mental and physical,” said Doug Bryce, vice president, health and pharmacy programs and innovation, Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. “Now more than ever, Canadians need convenient access to resources that help them navigate their mental health challenges. We believe Morneau Shepell’s AbilitiCBTTM programs will help meet that need.”

Shoppers Drug Mart customers looking to access these programs can download the PC Health app on Google Play or the app store or speak to their local Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist for guidance and support.

Morneau Shepell is a leading global provider of wellbeing services, with thousands of therapists in an extensive network, including crisis counsellors, who offer support to any AbilitiCBT™ user who needs help. The new trauma and grief and loss programs will be available by the end of 2020, while the OCD and the expanded anxiety programs will be on the AbilitiCBT™ platform in early 2021.

