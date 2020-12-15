Moniece Slaughter: My Ex-BF Shaq Told Me To Kill Myself!!

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter is spilling more tea about her past relationship with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal — she says he once texted her to go “kill hersef.”

“You know what’s crazy? I haven’t spoken to him in forever and he text me and told me to kill myself,” Moniece told Domenick Nati. “I think what happened was, a lot of his hookers, current hookers, his harem, was upset and he tried to prove [something].”

PEOPLE THINK MONIECE SLAUGHTER IS BLEACHING HER SKIN

She then pulled out text messages:

“First of all, I have him listed in my phone as ‘Booger.” That was my nickname for him. Out of the blue on October 25, he text me because our interview made MediaTakeOut. And so I said, ‘I don’t know why the hell you keep listening to MediaTakeOut.’ So, he text me back, ‘First of all, watch your mouth. You’re the one giving him my p*ssy. That’s my p*ssy and you keep entertaining bum ass n*ggas.'”

“I said, ‘That’s not my d*ck,'” she told him before adding: “Well you might want to start providing then. You might wanna start checking on me. Nobody said sh*t to you when you was on a yacht with a b*tch all on the blogs.”