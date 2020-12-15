MLB owners reportedly want to push start of season to May

MLB owners are reportedly wanting to delay the start of the season, hoping that they can get players vaccinated before spring training begins. The tentative plan, which was reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, would push the start of the season back to May and shorten the season to 140 games instead of the standard 162.

According to Nightengale, the MLB Players’ Association does not approve of this tentative plan, as they are hoping to start on time and play the entire 162-game slate. However, owners apparently are skeptical that players will be able to follow protocols that would be required before a vaccine is available for everyone, despite the fact that MLBPA has insisted they could.

“I don’t see a snowball’s chance in hell that spring training can start with protocols in place,” an anonymous National League owner told USA Today. “I think there will be significant pressure for players to get the vaccine first before they go to spring training, and if that has to be moved back to April and play 130 games, so be it. But to have 162 games, and start spring training at the normal time without players being vaccinated, that’s just crazy.”

The MLB was able to complete a 60-game season amidst the pandemic earlier this year but it certainly was not without its hiccups, with several teams experiencing outbreaks that threatened to derail the season. While a vaccine has been approved and has begun getting distributed, it’s unlikely that it would be available to athletes anytime soon.