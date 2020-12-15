Mike Tyson Feels Guilt Over Tupac Shakur’s Death

Boxing champ Mike Tyson has revealed that he feels guilty about the events surrounding Tupac Shakur’s death.

On September 7, 1996, Pac went to watch Tyson fight Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Tyson urged Pac to come, but now he says that Pac would probably still be alive if he hadn’t pressured him to go.

“I feel a little guilty about him coming to the fight and me pressuring him — I was supposed to go out with him that night. I promised to go to the 662 with him that night, but I just had a little baby and her mother was provoking me to stay home, so I stayed home,” Tyson told DJ Vlad. “Someone called me that night and told me that happened.”

TYSON FIGHT TRAILER

He continued to reflect on that night:

“This is just what we do. You know, I come to my senses and come to my objectivity and I know who I am, I know what my elements about and my world. That’s what happens in my world. This is what happens to my world that was part of my world,” he said. “My world just happens. But just because it was Tupac and I was attached to it, it was different. But normally, this is what I expect somebody to die after a fight or somebody get hurt, something crazy happens, but when it happened to him, it was different.”