Michigan-Iowa canceled due to COVID-19

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh suggested on Monday that his team would be ready to face the Iowa Hawkeyes this coming Saturday after missing back-to-back games because of COVID-19 issues impacting his program.

That won’t be the case.

Michigan confirmed on Tuesday that it won’t be able to field a team for Saturday’s showdown. As a result, the game has been canceled and ruled a no contest.

“In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week’s game,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in the prepared statement. “Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior. “The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation, and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes.”

The Wolverines haven’t competed since a loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Nov. 28 and end the campaign with a 2-4 record. Iowa, meanwhile, sits at 6-2 after winning six straight games.

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, the Hawkeyes could attempt to schedule a last-minute opponent to replace Michigan if other Big Ten teams are ruled out during the week.