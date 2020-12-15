Mexico approves legislation proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to regulate foreign agents

MEXICO CITY — Lawmakers in Mexico approved legislation Tuesday that could sharply limit cooperation with American narcotics agents, delivering a stinging rebuke to the United States after its short-lived arrest of a former Mexican official brought tensions to a boil.

The lower chamber of Congress adopted the measure 329 to 98, a vote that followed last week’s approval by the Senate. The measure has the backing of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has denounced the activities of U.S. agents after the arrest of a former defense minister, Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, in October.

“In other countries, in the United States, there are rules, there are norms” for what foreign agents can do, Mr. López Obrador said at a news conference last week, discussing the measure. “So, we want to resolve this once and for all.”

Arrested in Los Angeles on drug trafficking charges, General Cienfuegos returned to Mexico last month after the United States Justice Department dropped the charges in a stunning reversal. His release came after Mexican officials expressed outrage at not being informed of the impending arrest.