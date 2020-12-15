Mental Competency of Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Is Questioned After Secret Hospitalization

During a court hearing for an embezzlement case, one of the lawyers for the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star’s estranged husband says the 81-year-old needs to go through a mental examination.

The mental competency of Erika Jayne‘s estranged husband Tom Girardi is put into question amid his legal woes. During a court hearing on Monday, December 14 for an embezzlement case, one of attorneys that Tom recently hired said he needed to go through a mental examination.

“I’m unsure that he understands either the nature or the gravity of the current situation,” the lawyer told the judge, per The Los Angeles Times. The lawyer also said that Tom did not assist them in preparing for the hearing, which the 81-year-old attended over the phone.

Meanwhile, Keith Griffin, an attorney at Tom’s firm, revealed the high-powered lawyer was secretly hospitalized for a “serious illness” in recent months. Keith claimed that the estranged husband of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was “unavailable in recent weeks due to a serious illness that caused him to be hospitalized for which he sought treatment.”

Tom has been accused of embezzling “at least $2 million in client funds that were due to the families of those killed in the crash of a Boeing jet in Indonesia” in 2018. Keith said during the court hearing that Tom “couched everything” related to his ongoing case due to his illness, which caused him to be away from his law firm. He also argued his hospitalization was the “mistake” that caused some families of the plane crash victims to not be paid in full.

Keith, however, said he “could not elaborate on why such an amount was still owed to certain clients or what the status of the remaining settlement proceeds was because Girardi is the sole equity owner of [his firm Girardi Kesse] with sole and exclusive control over the firm’s bank accounts, including its client trust accounts.”

During the hearing, the judge ordered Tom’s and his firm’s assets frozen as the case is ongoing.

Tom and his estranged wife Erika were sued by Edelson PC, a class-action firm on behalf of the 2018 Lion Air flight victims earlier this month for allegedly faking their split as part of the fraud case. Edelson PC claimed their divorce is a “sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money,” alleging that the pair “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”