Meghan Markle Very Cautious With Second Pregnancy With Prince Harry – British Royal Family News

British Royal Family News suggests that Meghan Markle might be treating her second pregnancy with a lot of caution, seeing how she’s doing everything she can to make sure that she and her family stay both healthy and safe.

While she and Prince Harry have not made any comments as to whether or not they are indeed expecting their second child together, a lot of eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice that Meghan did look a bit different during her most recent video appearance with CNN. Here’s what you need to know.

According to reports, Meghan appeared on CNN this weekend to pay tribute to all of the quiet heroes of the coronavirus pandemic and the “power of the human spirit” in her first appearance since revealing her miscarriage in the New York Times.

British Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Very Cautious With Second Pregnancy

While the Duchess of Sussex certainly got a lot of praise for her video, many couldn’t help but notice that Meghan did look a little different in her video.

Many fans took to their social media accounts to point out that the Duchess looked a “little fuller” in the face and that the camera only showed the upper half of her body, fueling speculation that she might be pregnant with her second child.

Just last month the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she had lost her second child while she was holding her son, Archie Harrison, in her arms.

In her op-ed with the New York Times, Meghan wrote, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same.”

So far both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not made any comments about the pregnancy reports. We will update you with all of the latest details as they come in.

