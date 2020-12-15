McConnell urged Republican senators not to object when Congress ratifies presidential votes By

© . U.S. Senate Republican leaders hold news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and his top deputies pressed other Senate Republicans on Tuesday not to join in with any House Republicans who may object to the presidential election results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ratify the decision, a source familiar with the remarks said.
The conversation was first reported by the New York Times.
