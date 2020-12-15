‘Mayans MC’ Season 3 Will Be the Best ‘By Far’ Claims the Star of the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spin-Off J.D. Pardo

More than a year after the season 2 finale aired, fans of Mayans MC are still patiently waiting for any news about season 3. Producers have kept details about the upcoming season so secretive that it isn’t even clear when production will begin.

‘Mayans MC’ star J.D. Pardo | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Finally, this week, star J.D. Pardo (EZ Reyes) gave fans their first bit of info. And he says season 3 will be the best “by far.”

‘Mayans MC’ has approval to shoot in Los Angeles

Despite the massive lockdowns in California this month, reports that the Sons of Anarchy follow-up is one of the shows that has permission to shoot in the greater Los Angeles area. This news goes along with recent rumors that Mayans MC would begin rolling cameras on season 3 in the coming days.

According to CarterMatt, the pandemic (of course) has been the biggest factor in the extra long delay between seasons 2 and 3. The decision-makers wanted to make sure it was safe for everyone to return to set. They also wanted to make sure things were done right, and all of the health and safety protocols were in place.

If the cast and crew is able to return to work this month, there’s a strong possibility that fans could see a season 3 premiere in late winter or the early spring of 2021. However, because of the recent surge in cases, it’s always a possibility that production could get shut down before it even gets started.

Season 3 details are being kept tightly under wraps

Mayans MC is a Sons of Anarchy spin-off that takes place four years after the events of its parent series. It’s set in the fictional California border town of Santo Padre, and the story follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes.

At the beginning of the series, Reyes was fresh out of jail and looking to join the Club. His goal was to bring down the people responsible for ruining his family’s life – Miguel Galindo and the Galindo drug cartel.

EZ’s thirst for revenge has pulled him back even further into the criminal world. And, by the end of season 2, it was too late to back out. The 10th and final episode of the second season aired on November 5, 2019 and they wrapped on a high note, along with some dangling plot threads.

RELATED: ‘SOA’ Creator Kurt Sutter Gets Nostalgic With Charlie Hunnam and Reveals Why the ‘Mayans MC’ Cast Remains Mum

Not long after the episode aired, FX renewed the series for a third season. At the same time, they fired series creator and showrunner Kurt Sutter for alleged unprofessional behavior. Stepping in as Sutter’s replacement is executive producer Elgin James. Before they were able to regroup and move forward with season 3, the pandemic hit.

According to The Cinemaholic, the show finally got the green light for the new season in mid-October. And if things go well, they too expect the new season to premiere in early 2021. But still, no one knows what to expect in upcoming episodes because season 3 details have so far been impossible to come across.

‘Mayans MC’ star J.D. Pardo promises the best season ever

CarterMatt has co-signed on The Cinemaholic’s report that production is finally underway for Mayans MC season 3 in California. After months of planning, things are finally happening. And, EZ and the Mayans have a lot to take on this season.

Will the violence, heartbreak, and comedy continue? Can the show continue to showcase the daily life in the Mayans group while also highlighting the struggles that the individual members go through? Will the clubs be at war? Or, will the show move in a surprising new direction in the wake of Sutter’s exit?

RELATED: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fan Favorite Ryan Hurst Reacts to His ‘Comeback’ on ‘Mayans MC’

Star J.D. Pardo knows, and he recently promised fans on social media that they would not be disappointed. This promise came when he responded to a fan question about season 3.

“Hey JDPardo. Big fan of yours and of Mayans MC. I’ve rewatching season 2 a lot on Hulu lately. And I been dying to hear any good news regarding season 3. So is any there anything new you can share?” the fan asked.

“Mayans MC Season 3 will be the best Season by far,” Pardo replied.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Mayans MC are available on Hulu.