Matthew McConaughey Tells It Like It Is, Calls Out Political “Extremists”!

Is there something that Matthew McConaughey is trying to tell us? The Hollywood actor has gotten pretty political in recent weeks, suggesting that some liberals are too liberal while other white-wing extremists are too extreme. That, and the actor is also opening up about the political divide in America as well as cancel culture and the Covid-19 pandemic. Here’s what he has to say.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, the actor elaborated on some of his most recent comments by hinting that neither liberals nor conservatives are to blame for the country’s deep political divide, but rather extremists on both sides of the aisle.

Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Extremists On Both Sides: Actor Just Wants Everyone To Get Along

He said, “You need liberals. What I don’t think we need is the illiberals. And what I don’t think that some liberals see is that they’re often being cannibalized by the illiberals. Now there are extremes on both sides that I think are unfair, that I don’t think are the right place to be. The extreme left and the extreme right completely illegitimize the other side, the liberal and conservative side, which we need in certain places. The two extremes illgeitimze those two sides. Or they exaggerate that side’s stance into an irrational state that makes no sense and that’s not fair when either side does that.”

The handsome actor also said that America seems to be more divided now than ever before while also criticizing ‘cancel culture’ as it goes against the concept of free speech.

“Where the waterline is going to land on this freedom of speech and what we allow and what we don’t and where this cancel culture goes, where that waterline lands is a very interesting place that we are engaged in right now as a society that we’re trying to figure out because we haven’t found the right spot,” he explained.

If that weren’t enough, Matthew also said that all of the stress that Americans are going through right now is mostly because of the pandemic and the lockdowns. He said, “I think we all do better when we have a definitive yes or no or an understanding of when the ending is going to be of something, of some crisis. We haven’t had that for some time. So, it’s been sort of a one-way ticket to limbo.”

