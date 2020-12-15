Mark Hunts vs Paul Gallen, press-conference cancelled

A pre-fight press conference scheduled ahead of Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen’s heavyweight clash has been cancelled after the UFC great tried to punch his rival at yesterday’s weigh-in.

Promoter Matt Rose made the call to put the presser on ice after Hunt sparked fireworks in Tuesday’s weigh-in when he lunged at Gallen, throwing a left hook that narrowly missed.

No Limit have now been forced to cancel the press event to avoid another blow-up, with both fighters refusing to honour their final media commitments.

“Both parties had agreed to do media on Wednesday, in the build-up to the fight on Wednesday night, it’s now all canned, it’s all off,” promoter Matt Rose said, per The Daily Telegraph.

Mark Hunt takes a swing at Paul Gallen at their weigh-in. (Getty) (Getty)

“Neither will do it, they’re both refusing, and we can’t risk having them in the same spot now.

“Mark walked out on his interviews today, and ones that were lined up in New Zealand, it’s not ideal from our perspective.

“To leave us in the lurch like that, and not do their media commitments on the last day, it’s extremely frustrating because we go to all this effort and now it’s all off.

“Obviously they’re now at the point of, someone’s getting knocked out.

Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen pose ahead of their fight. (Getty)

“You could really start to feel the animosity and dislike for each other at the press conference, and this was just the explosion, it’s now here, it’s 24 hours before the biggest fight in Australia this year and possibly the world.”

Hunt reportedly stormed out of Tuesday’s weigh-in without talking to the waiting press.

Before speeding off in a waiting car Hunt told the Daily Telegraph: “I’m not normally like that but things get heated and emotional at times.”

Ahead of his first appearance in the square circle in 20 years, the UFC legend weighed in at 127.14kg while Gallen came in nearly 25kg lighter at 103.66kg.

Hunt swings at Gallen during weigh-in

Before the pair could face-off, the Super Samoan lunged at Cronulla Sharks great, shoving him into the advertising backdrop behind him.

Both men were promptly separated before Hunt came rushing back in with a wild left jab that narrowly missed Gallen amid the sea of arms pulling the two apart.