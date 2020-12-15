Malka Leifer’s appeal to halt extradition to Australia denied

The extradition appeal of former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer has been denied, placing her one step closer to being charged on Australian soil.

Judge Nitzan Silman dismissed the appeal in the Haifa District Court in Israel.

Dassi Erlich, one of Leifer’s alleged victims, said it was a “staggering conclusion to 74 court hearings”.

Israeli Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn now needs to sign the extradition order to fly Leifer to Australia.

He said on Twitter he intends to sign the order “without delay”.