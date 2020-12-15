Loop Hero release date, trailer, and platforms

For anyone looking to get their hands on a rogue-like or rogue-hybrid game, you might have to get yourself a PC. Loop Hero is coming to the Steam store for its 2021 release.

Unfortunately, there currently has been no information to suggest that the game will be coming to either last-gen or new-gen consoles. Unlike most big titles, Loop Hero won’t catch the attention of everyone. The game is part of a more niche subgenre. The chances of Loop Hero arriving on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S are very slim — but that doesn’t mean it’s out of the realm of possibility.

For console players who are really interested in Loop Hero, the PlayStation 3 was released with Linux support. There is a method to get Linux running (and thus run Steam) on the PlayStation 4, but it would require a brand-new PS4 with firmware 1.76. But for now, Loop Hero is only available for the PC. Fans will have to wait for a later date to see if Devolver Digital will release the title on consoles.