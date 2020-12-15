Lizzo Smoothie Detox Backlash

And she also shares moments of insecurity. “I came home and took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all these really negative thoughts about myself, like, ‘What’s wrong with me? Maybe all the mean things people say about me are true. Why am I so disgusting?’ Hating my body.”



@lizzo A little tmi for ur fyp… for anyone who has these thoughts too I hope you have a better day tomorrow ♬ original sound – lizzo