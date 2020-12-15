Lizzo Smoothie Detox Backlash

“I’m proud of my results.”
First and foremost, we all know Lizzo is a superstar and badass performer. She’s got bops for days, and she can play the shit out of a flute.
She’s also used her platform and her music to uplift us and taught us all how to love our bodies.
And she also shares moments of insecurity. “I came home and took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all these really negative thoughts about myself, like, ‘What’s wrong with me? Maybe all the mean things people say about me are true. Why am I so disgusting?’ Hating my body.”
A little tmi for ur fyp… for anyone who has these thoughts too I hope you have a better day tomorrow
In other words, she keeps it real — like actually, real — on TikTok.
Well, last week, Lizzo shared that she was doing a 10-day smoothie detox. “I drank a lot and ate a lot of foods, and fucked my stomach up in Mexico, so I decided to do JJ Smith’s 10-day smoothie cleanse,” she said, while sharing a glimpse of the plan.
Watch me do JJ smith’s 10-day smoothie detox *cue inspirational music*
“It’s just basically you drink these green smoothies everyday,” she said, adding that Day 4, 5, and 6 were the hardest.
Well soon, people criticized Lizzo for participating and promoting a smoothie cleanse and ultimately, diet culture.
Lizzo responded on TikTok to the backlash, saying, “In reality, November stressed me the fuck out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that fucked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was,” she said.
Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves ❤️
“I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my fucking body, my fucking skin, the whites of my eyes. I feel and look like a bad bitch, and that’s it.”
“I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox, and I wanted to share it with you guys,” she added. “And every big girl should do whatever the fuck they want with their bodies.”
Thank you, Lizzo, for always being transparent.
