Lizzo Just Clapped Back at Criticism of Her 10-Day Juice Cleanse

Lizzo has always been a champion for body positivity. The “Heaven Help Me” singer has been open about her self-acceptance journey and being happy at every size.

Amid the pandemic and lockdown, she’s also showcased her new plant-based lifestyle, including a recent juice cleanse to get her back on track. However, some fans took offense to the cleanse, saying the singer was promoting an unhealthy lifestyle.

Luckily, Lizzo was ready and willing to clapback.

Lizzo sometimes adheres to a plant based diet

Amid quarantine, the vocalist has been focused on slowing down and self-care. Part of the “Tempo” singer’S self-care routine has been switching her diet to mostly plant-based.

She began her plant-based lifestyle in late June, sharing some of her favorite recipes and meal ideas with her fans on Tik Tok. Much of her diet included smoothies and massive salads.

Fans were mostly thrilled by Lizzo’s favorite vegan dessert, peanut butter, and jelly smoothie. She shared the ingredients saying, “Peanut butter and jelly smoothie, using peanut butter, frozen strawberries, oat, oak milk, a vanilla protein powder, and love from Jesus. So that was my day; I feel very good. I feel lit and full.”

However, during a recent trip to Mexico, Lizzo ventured off her plant-based lifestyle, and after returning home, she used a 10-day juice cleanse to get back on track.

Lizzo was criticized for a doing a 10-day juice cleanse

Lizzo recently shared her journey while doing a J.J. Smith’s 10-Day juice cleanse. In addition to the multiple decadent green juices that she drank each day, the “Good As Hell” singer also ate food including smoothies, salads, hummus, and mushroom balls, among other nutritious options.

However, some people took offense to Lizzo’s cleanse, saying that it was not body positive and that it was promoting a crash diet. However, the Detroit-born singer has never been afraid to clap back at stand up for herself. She quickly put her haters in their place.

Lizzo clapped back at people judging her for her juice cleanse

As she stated in her Tik Tok video that showcased her 10-Day juice cleanse, Lizzo was in no way doing a juice cleans to fast or lose weight dramatically. Instead, she wanted to get back on her plant-based diet and break some stressful eating habits that she had developed in the past month. She shared on TikTok,

November stressed me the f*** out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy food and things that f***ed up my stomach. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f***ing body, my skin. I feel and look like a bad b****. I think that’s it. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox. I got exactly what I wanted out of it and every big girl should do whatever the f*** they want with their bodies.

As Lizzo stated, we should be focused on ourselves, not policing what other people do with their bodies.