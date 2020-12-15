Lions ‘not overly optimistic’ Stafford will play vs. Titans

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a rib cartilage injury in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers and it may force him to miss the Lions’ upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN’s Jim Fowler reported that the Lions are “not overly optimistic” that Stafford will be healthy enough to play on Sunday, though the team is “leaving open the possibility” that their veteran quarterback could suit up given his history of playing through injuries.

For most of his career, Stafford has been one of the NFL’s iron men, starting in every game for the Lions from 2011-18 before missing half of last season due to a non-displaced fracture in his spine. He has started every game this season, passing for over 3,500 yards and throwing 22 touchdowns.

If Stafford is forced to miss the game against the Titans, backup Chase Daniel will be asked to step in as quarterback in his place. Daniel has played in two games this season, passing for 123 yards while throwing a touchdown and an interception. Daniel has started just five games over his 11-year journeyman career, holding a 2-3 record.

Losing Stafford is a tough blow for the Lions to endure, though, at this point, the 5-8 team is mostly playing for pride, as they have almost no chance of making the playoffs. A loss to the Titans, which would be the expected outcome with or without Stafford under center, would likely eliminate what little hope the Lions currently have of playing beyond Week 17.