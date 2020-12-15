LINKSWAP hits $20M value locked as new ‘farmers’ boost YFL price outlook By Cointelegraph

LINKSWAP hits $20M value locked as new ‘farmers’ boost YFL price outlook
LINKSWAP, a decentralized exchange (DEX) on (ETH) has become the eighth-largest DEX by total value locked (TVL) on Dec. 14, a week after its launch. YFL, the governance token of the DEX, has also started to recover in the past week.
There are several key reasons behind the growing momentum of LINKSWAP: staking, highly-anticipated launch, the uptrend of Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DEFI) market’s overall recovery.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.