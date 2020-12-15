LINKSWAP hits $20M value locked as new ‘farmers’ boost YFL price outlook By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
LINKSWAP, a decentralized exchange (DEX) on (ETH) has become the eighth-largest DEX by total value locked (TVL) on Dec. 14, a week after its launch. YFL, the governance token of the DEX, has also started to recover in the past week.

1-hour price chart of YFL. Source: Uniswap.Vision

There are several key reasons behind the growing momentum of LINKSWAP: staking, highly-anticipated launch, the uptrend of Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DEFI) market’s overall recovery.