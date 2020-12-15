‘Life After Lockup’ spoilers find that the drama never stops on the show and this week’s episode really showed us how horrible of an actress Lindsey Downs is. Just when we thought that she and Scott Bradshaw were back on good terms, she decides to start digging about his past.

Now she thinks that he is not the man who she is in love with and that he has so many secrets that he has been hiding from her all this time. She was crushed and fans couldn’t help but think her crying was fake.

‘Life After Lockup’ Spoilers: Scott’s Secrets and Lies

Scott has told Lindsey a lot of lies, but now she thinks that is lying about a lot more. He lied about his money and he also has some bills laying around the house that he needs to pay, but hasn’t yet. He clearly isn’t a millionaire like Lindsey first thought.

Lindsey also found a random phone around the house and she found proof that he has been paying escorts all while she was in prison. She also found a lot of naked pictures of random women on his phone!

‘Life After Lockup’ Spoilers: Lindsey Downs Confronts Scott Bradshaw About Lies

She didn’t stop there either. Lindsey continued to look through his stuff, which is not cool, and she just kept finding more and more dirt on him. Most of the viewers just don’t understand why she continues to look through his stuff when she knows she won’t like what she finds.

She went into the confessional room and was crying, although there were no tears whatsoever. Fans were quick to post on Twitter about this scene. One fan wrote, “Lindsey is squuuuuuueeeezing those tears out. Child who you fooling?” Another wrote, “Where are the tears, Lindsey?? On my damn screen doing all that bulls**t and not a tear dropped.”

They kept going with the comments too. Another viewer wrote, “Lindsey’s tears are HILARIOUS to me. This b***h and ger gf thought they had the perfect mark and you find out he’s a liar and broke just like you are you’re upset?”

Lindsey did say that she felt like she had been scammed, but we know all along that she was looking for a rich man. Doesn’t that make her the scammer? She planned on using him and she is the one who ended up getting scammed. It just seems like karma happening right before her very eyes.

Be sure to watch Life After Lockup on WeTv on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don't forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.