Lana Del Rey Is Engaged to Musician Clayton Johnson

As fans of the singer will know, she and Sean made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Grammys.

“I was asked if I was nervous and not at all,” Sean recalled of the big moment during the awards show. “We drive cars 120 miles per hour, and I don’t want to sound like a tough guy, but I mean, when you’re behind a known shooting suspect and he jumps out the car running, you’ve got to get out chasing.”

“Taking pictures and answering questions,” he continued. “I’m not trying to sound like a bravado tough guy, just like, you know. It was enjoyable, for sure.”

Lana never commented on her break up with Sean. However, when asked by the Los Angeles Times if fans shouldn’t care about her personal life, she had a blunt response. “Hell no,” she said. “I care about what Bob Dylan is doing right now. I’m curious to know if he’s wearing a hoodie or a blazer. I get it.”