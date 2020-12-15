Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Had a Serious Mutual Crush

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before has been one of Netflix’s most successful film franchises since it first got into the film production game. While not an Oscar-baiting drama like The Irishman, the film and ensuing series struck a chord with a broad audience that turned the ambitious adaptation of Jenny Han’s book series into something audiences wanted to see. Part of this relies on the chemistry between stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. Condor recently spoke about how that chemistry came to be.

(L-R) Noah Centineo and Lana Condor | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

The books that the movies are based on debuted in 2014 when Han released the first novel of the same name. It follows the journey of a teenager named Lara Jean, who, like so many others, is having trouble grappling with her feelings toward all the boys in her life. She writes them all letters with the intent of never sending them but eventually, the letters get out.

The lonely teenager then embarks on a journey that ends when she falls in love with Peter, who eventually strikes up a relationship with Lara Jean. In the series, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo play these characters with passion and realism. Part of the movie’s appeal was that it struck up genuine feelings of high school romance while a young adult adaptation at heart struck up real feelings of high school romance.

Fans reacted positively. It was a massive hit when the film finally released. So much so that Netflix greenlit a sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. This has to do with several factors. The film is more diverse than the average rom-com. It was also written and directed by women, adding a fresh look at a landscape that is typically seen through men’s eyes.

At the heart of it, however, is the chemistry between Condor and Centineo. Condor spoke about this chemistry with Jimmy Fallon.

Condor comes clean

Speaking about the movie, Condor lauded the relationship she built with on-screen lover Centineo. According to her, they grew close as they started to hang out and try to work on building on-screen chemistry. However, when mutual attraction started forming between them, Condor spoke about how they decided that the best move in the future was to keep it professional and go from there.

According to Insider, she told her co-star, “Noah, it’s not going to happen between us,” Condor told Fallon. “I felt that for the show to do well, we had to be best-friend professionals.” It worked, and things started to go well for them on set. “We kind of made a contract and set boundaries,” Condor told the show. “I’m so happy we did that because the movie turned out great and now we’re doing a sequel.”

This might explain the commitment of everyone involved with the production. Yes, it is a work of fiction that is meant to charm us. Behind this, however, is a group of professionals who are willing to make sacrifices to do what’s best for the project. With a third movie on the way, it appears as though this worked out for every party involved in the situation.

When is the next sequel coming out?

In To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, Condor and company will reunite on set to bring closure to its titular character. The camaraderie that’s formed between the two stars has resonated with fans since it first came out. No specific date is set for the film, which, as of yet, has not commenced filming. However, when it finally comes to be, one can expect the type of dedication from its cast that helped propel the first two to success.