Lamar Jackson says he was not pooping, didn’t pull ‘Paul Pierce’ during fourth-quarter absence vs. Browns

Lamar Jackson exited Monday night’s thriller vs. the Browns in the fourth quarter, leaving fans and fantasy owners panicked. While Jackson returned and willed the Ravens to a 47-42 win, the question remained: What happened to Jackson?

While the broadcast and team announced that Jackson had extreme cramps that temporarily sidelined him in the fourth quarter, speculation ran rampant that Jackson wasn’t cramping at all.

While there was plenty of movement from the Ravens offense, some thought that there was a different kind of movement from Jackson in the fourth quarter, as in bowel. Ravens backup Robert Griffin III posted a near-perfect meme after the game for those who were speculating that Jackson exited to use the facilities.

Jackson would take note of the … crap content, and offer a swift confirmation that he was cramping, not pooping.

Not only did Jackson say he was cramping — not defecating — but that he did not pull a “Paul Pierce” either.

The Ravens escaped the “Monday Night Football” matchup with with the win, leaving the Patriots’ playoff hopes circling the toilet: New England can still make the playoffs, but the Pats will need the Ravens to lose two of their last three games (vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals) while they need to win out (at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets). They’ll also need other scenarios for that to play out.