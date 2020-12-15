Lamar Jackson returns from cramps to play hero in Ravens’ win

Lamar Jackson had a whirlwind game for the Baltimore Ravens in what turned out to be an epic Monday night contest with the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson had to change cleats at halftime because he was having problems slipping. Then in the second half, Jackson went into the locker room because of cramps, leaving Trace McSorley to take over. However, McSorley injured his left knee on a fourth quarter possession with the Ravens down 35-34.

Baltimore was facing a 4th-and-5, and Jackson came out to replace the injured McSorley. Jackson found Hollywood Brown for a 44-yard touchdown, and then JK Dobbins scored on the 2-point conversion to put Baltimore up 42-35.