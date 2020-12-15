Lamar Jackson injury update: Ravens QB leaves with cramps, returns to lead comeback win

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Monday night’s game vs. the Browns in the second half because of cramping. The Ravens announced he was questionable to return, but Jackson reentered the game in the fourth quarter and led Baltimore to 10 points in less than two minutes to help give his team a wild 47-42 win.

Jackson went to the locker room in the third quarter and was not on the field for the start of the fourth.

He was replaced by second-year backup Trace McSorley, who ran once and threw two incompletions (one was a drop) in a three-and-out on his first drive. Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield scored a rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive to give the Browns a one-point lead.

McSorley had to leave the game on his second drive after suffering a leg injury. Jackson had just returned to the field by then and came back in. He looked fit as he rolled to his right and threw to a wide-open Marquise Brown, who raced past the Cleveland defense for a 44-yard touchdown with 1:51 remaining. Baltimore added a 2-point conversion to take 42-35 lead.

MORE: Lamar Jackson’s mysterious ‘cramps’ absence had all of Twitter making poop jokes

After Cleveland tied the game 42-42, Jackson led Baltimore on one last scoring drive, a 55-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with two seconds remaining. Baltimore recorded a safety on the final play of the game after Cleveland attempted multiple laterals for the final margin.

Jackson rescued Baltimore (8-5) in a victory that kept it in the thick of the AFC wild-card race. He rushed times for 124 yards and two touchdowns while also completing 11 of 17 passes for 163 yards.

He was playing in his second game since being activated from the Ravens’ reserve/COVID-19 list.