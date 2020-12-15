Lamar Jackson: ‘Cramping’ caused him to head to locker room

Monday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns had no shortage of drama, and the most mysterious and intriguing moment came in the fourth quarter, when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson jogged to the locker room without explanation before returning to the game in time to help Baltimore keep its playoff hopes alive with 47-42 win.

Video of Jackson heading to the locker room caused some to wonder if the reigning MVP needed to take a bathroom break or if he had not gotten to the bathroom in time. But Jackson insists he just needed to deal with some cramps and that his bowels had nothing to do with his trip to the locker room.

“I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce,” Jackson said after the game. “I was cramping.”