Kylie Jenner Nabs the No. 1 Spot on Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrities 2020 List by a Lot

The results of Forbes’ highest-paid celebrities in 2020 are in — and Kylie Jenner takes the number slot, despite her contentious history with the publication.

Kylie Jenner was declared Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire in 2018

For years, Kardashian-Jenner fans have been in awe over Jenner’s massive net worth.

Thanks to her years starring on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her many endorsement deals, and her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner’s earnings have continued to increase, which has allowed her treating herself to the best things money can buy.

With her personal net worth totaling $100 million as well as Kylie Cosmetics worth an estimated $900 million, the makeup mogul found her net worth in the billions, resulting in Forbes crowning her the youngest self-made billionaire in 2018.

Forbes claimed Kylie Jenner lied about her billionaire status

For a little more than two years, Jenner was living the high life as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

However, that status was revoked in May 2020 after it came to light that Jenner wasn’t the billionaire she and her family claimed her to be.

In a scathing exposé, Forbes alleged that the makeup mogul’s net worth was no longer equivalent to $1 billion. The publication also accused Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, of forging tax documents and lying about the success of Jenner’s company, Kylie Cosmetics.

It wasn’t long after the article was published that Jenner took to social media to combat this news.

“What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period,” the Life of Kylie star began.

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

She went on to claim the publication didn’t have concrete proof for any of their allegations, noting that Forbes’ attempt at denouncing her billionaire status was lacking.

“‘Even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof?’” she continued. “So you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am I reading.”

Kylie Jenner has just been crowned the highest-paid celebrity of 2020 by Forbes

Despite Jenner’s billionaire status being questioned earlier this year, there’s no denying that she had some pretty heft paydays in 2020.

After selling a majority of her beauty brand’s stake to Coty Inc. in January, Forbes calculated the makeup mogul’s earnings in 2020 to be $590 million, making her the highest-paid celebrity of the year.

Coming in second on the list, coincidentally, is Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West. Thanks to his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, the rapper took home $170 million this year alone.

Celebrities such as Tyler Perry, Howard Stern, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as A-list athletes like Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, helped round out the top 10.

According to Forbes, the world’s top-earning stars made a combined $6.1 billion in 2020. Though that’s $200 million less than last year because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the entertainment industry, that’s still a hefty amount of money if we do say so ourselves.