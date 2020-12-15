Kristen Stewart Kissed 4 Different Men During Her ‘Torturous’ Audition

The Twilight franchise took over the world in the late 2000s with the first movie, also called Twlight, premiering in 2008. At the heart of the pandemonium were actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played love interests Bella and Edward.

However, before Twilight was fully cast, Stewart had to meet different guys who could potentially play Edward. In fact, she had to kiss four different people throughout the whole process.

Kristen Stewart | Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

The ‘Twilight’ audition involved Kristen Stewart kissing 4 different guys

Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first movie, gave some insights into how she cast the two leads for Twilight.

According to MTV, Hardwicke did a “chemistry read” at her house to see how well two actors could get along with each other. She revealed, “[Stewart and Pattinson] came to my house — they had just met. I said, ‘I know you just met, but I need you to do this scene. We’re gonna do it in my bedroom, on the bed — and you’re really gonna kiss.’”

Before it was Pattinson’s turn to audition, Stewart had also read with three people.

“Kristen already had to kiss three other guys that day,” Hardwicke said. “I know that’s torturous, ladies.”

Robert Pattinson had to be told to ‘settle down’

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Kristen Stewart Revealed Bella ‘Wears the Pants’ in Her Relationship With Edward

The process made Stewart tired, but things changed when Pattinson came along. Hardwicked shared, “She was kind of sleepy and just hanging out — and then Robert appeared in the room. His hair was a little different — it was his Dalí hair, with the black bangs.”

Hardwicke believed Pattinson was “nervous” when doing his “chemistry read.” She said, “He was a bit nervous, because suddenly you’ve just met a girl and you’re going to start making out with the person — and someone is filming.”

However, Pattinson managed to loosen himself up and delivered way more than what was necessary for the role.

“[Pattinson] was really wild on the first take — use your imagination,” Hardwicke said, “I had to tell him, ‘This is going to be a PG-13 movie!’ and have him settle down a little bit. Afterwards, Kristen and I were looking at each other like, ‘Whoa!’”

Fortunately, Stewart took a liking to Pattinson. After his audition, Stewart was convinced her co-star should be Pattinson.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s ‘Twilight’ kisses won awards

RELATED: ‘Twilight’ Was Actually Inspired by an Extremely Vivid Dream

Stewart and Pattinson’s work together in Twilight won them quite a few awards, including in the category of “Best Kiss” at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards. The couple’s kiss scenes in other Twilight movies won the award as well. In fact, Stewart and Pattinson took home the awards for “Best Kiss” every year from 2009 to 2012.

However, Stewart has since revealed that she doesn’t think her kisses with Pattinson in the movies were all that impressive.

“Oh, again, probably, a really not good kiss,” Stewart shared with Marie Claire in early December. “People just really liked that series. It really wasn’t great. Just the slow in.”