Kim’s Convenience season 5 hits CBC Gem on January 19

The fifth season of Canadian comedy series Kim’s Convenience will air on CBC starting January 19th.
Starring Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu, Andrew Phung and Nicole Power, the fifth season airs on CBC and CBC Gem at 8pm (8:30 NT).
The show is based in Toronto and focuses on a Korean-Canadian family and their misadventures while running a convenience store.
💥 💥 premieres Tuesday January 19th on @CBC! #OkSeeYou pic.twitter.com/jSSgDjYdb5
— Kim’s Convenience (@KimsConvenience) December 14, 2020
Season 4 of Kim’s Convenience aired January 7th in 2020 but didn’t hit Netflix Canada until October of 2020, it’s probably best to watch it through CBC.
CBC Gem is available on a variety of platforms, including the web, Android and iOS, Google Chromecast and Apple TV. Content is free to watch with ads, while an ad-free version is available for $4.99 CAD/month.
Actor Simu Lui will also star in the upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.