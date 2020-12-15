Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says NFL Players Keep Sliding Into Daughter Brielle’s DMs

Reality television star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has revealed that NFL players have been sliding into her daughter Brielle Biermann’s DMs.

“A lot of athletes will DM Brielle and you know, Kroy is a crazy rare athlete and he definitely verbalizes what men want… but there are those few and far between that definitely do want a relationship and a connection,” Kim told HollywoodLife “We find it so funny, when these NFL players DM Brielle and Kroy is like, ‘Oh man…’ Kroy has worked with them, he has a lot of great friends who are athletes. But, Brielle also is a really good judge of character.”

Brielle is currently single — and mom Kim has an idea of the kind of man she’d like her daughter to date.

I want somebody for her that is her partner and committed and kind and understand Brielle because… Brielle is a little bit of a diva!” Kim told the podcast. “I think a mini Kroy for all my girls would be great.”