Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Focused on Kids as They “Spend Time Apart”

As of late, the SKIMS founder has been more private about her romance with the aspiring politician and musician. However, last month she took a moment to celebrate the anniversary of one of his most acclaimed albums, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

“Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ album,” Kim expressed in an Instagram post on Nov. 22. “For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’…Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then [sic] in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!”

A month prior, she gushed over the special gift he gave her on her 40th birthday, which included a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime,” the fashion mogul shared on Twitter in October. “A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together.”

She closed, “Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”