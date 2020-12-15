Khloe Kardashian Finding Tristan Thompson’s Move to Boston ‘Difficult’

Khloe Kardashian has reunited with her cheating ex, Tristan Thompson, now according to a source close to the reality television star, she’s finding his recent moved to Boston “difficult.”

“Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloe especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately.”

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SHOWS OFF HER NEW FACE

“Khloe is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive,” the source added to ET.

Could Khloe be worrying that Tristan may be tempted to cheat on her again?

Another source says Khloe may be living in between Boston and LA while Tristan is stationed there.

“She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career,” the source said. “At this point they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust.”