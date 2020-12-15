Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks a pretty printed midi

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. She has done some great films over her two-decade-long career. She has always been open to accepting a different kind of roles and working around them. Kareena is as much a professional as much she is a family person. The actress loves to balance her personal and professional life well.

She is currently pregnant with her second child and is wrapping up her work commitments soon so that she can take some rest when the delivery date is close. Today, we snapped Kareena as she stepped out looking fabulous as ever in an orange printed dress. She was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi after getting her hair and makeup done for the day. Check out the pictures below…