Justin Anderson Reveals He Placed His Son for Adoption at 18

While Justin said there was “this super excitement,” he also wondered what this experience might be like from the adoptive parents’ perspective.

“I could feel a little bit of kind of like, ‘What do we do?’ from his parents, you know, as we’re leaving,” he shared. “I also have, like, a really fun family. You know, my brothers are really, really exciting; my sisters are adorable and fun. So, it was kind of like this big, fun experience. And as we left, I kind of thought about it. I was like, ‘That’s got to be also hard for his parents.’ ‘What does Justin want from our son?'”

So after the get-together, Justin called Tyler’s mom. “I said, ‘Hey look, that was the most beautiful experience ever. I love it more than anything. I want you to know that I’m here to be whatever he needs, but I’m not stepping into your guys’ world,'” he said. “I was like, ‘If he wants a relationship with me, I’m all about it. But I’m not going to step any boundaries. I need it to be on your guys’ terms. Like, you guys reach out to me.’ And she loved that.”