JUST IN | National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole tests positive for Covid-19

Genl. Khehla Sitole, nasionale polisiekommissaris.Foto: Melinda Stuurman/SON
National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with a member of the SAPS who had been infected.
“I have undergone various other tests as well and my doctor is satisfied
that it is not necessary for me to be hospitalised, instead he has
prescribed certain vitamins and ordered that I immediately self-isolate
for at least a period of 10 days”, said Sitole.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi has been appointed to act as the National Commissioner.
He said the member with whom Sithole had come into contact with is also in self-isolation and is doing well.
– Compiled by Adiel Ismail
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.