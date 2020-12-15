JUST IN | National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole tests positive for Covid-19

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with a member of the SAPS who had been infected.

“I have undergone various other tests as well and my doctor is satisfied

that it is not necessary for me to be hospitalised, instead he has

prescribed certain vitamins and ordered that I immediately self-isolate

for at least a period of 10 days”, said Sitole.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi has been appointed to act as the National Commissioner.

He said the member with whom Sithole had come into contact with is also in self-isolation and is doing well.

– Compiled by Adiel Ismail