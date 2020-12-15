Jerry Jones dismisses ‘ridiculous’ Mike McCarthy rumors

Mike McCarthy’s first season as the head coach in Dallas has been defined by disappointment, as the 4-9 Cowboys are currently in last place in the NFC East and seem likely to miss the playoffs. The underwhelming performance has caused some to speculate that McCarthy could be fired after the season but Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones said he has no intention of letting his head coach go.

During an interview with 105.3 the Fan, Jones said that “[n]ot one time have I been in any discussion, had any dream or given any thought to not having Mike McCarthy” back as the Cowboys’ head coach next season. Jones’ insistence on sticking with McCarthy was shared by his son Stephen, the team’s executive vice president, who said that the Cowboys would not be moving on from McCarthy after the season.

This may come as a shock to some, but firing a head coach after their first season is a rare occurrence, even in an environment as cutthroat as the NFL. And while there have been rumors about players questioning McCarthy’s leadership and coaching abilities, it’s important to remember that McCarthy has not had a real opportunity to show what he can do with a full season of Dak Prescott under center.

But even with McCarthy returning for his second season in Dallas, he may find himself under pressure to get the Cowboys back to the playoffs next season. And if he is unable to deliver on those expectations, he could find himself unemployed by this time next year.