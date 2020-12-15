Jeff Bridges Shows Off Shaved Head as He Gives Update on Cancer Battle

Instagram

Keeping a positive attitude after his Lymphoma diagnosis, the ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ actor takes to social media to reveal his hair makeover while assuring fans that he’s ‘feeling good.’

–

Jeff Bridges is keeping a positive attitude toward his cancer battle. Nearly two months after revealing that he has been diagnosed with Lymphoma, the “Bad Times at the El Royale” actor showed off his shaved head when giving his fans an update on his health.

On Monday, December 14, the 71-year-old took to both Twitter and Instagram to share a picture of him rocking a bald head while being accompanied by his new puppy. “Here’s the latest: Feeling good, Shaved my head, Got a puppy – Monty, Had a Birthday – 71, man,” he wrote in the accompaniment of the post.

<br />

Jeff has since been showered with love by a number of his famous friends, including “Twilight” actor Kellan Lutz who replied, “Love you @thejeffbridges, praying for you buddy! Keep up all the hope and positivity! You got this!” Robb Derringer of “General Hospital” additionally wrote, “Happy birthday @thejeffbridges! Thinkin of you often and always sending you positive, healing energy for a full recovery brother.”

Jeff’s health update came less than two months after he went public with his Lymphoma diagnosis. Making use of his social media accounts on October 19, the “Hell or High Water” star stated, “As the Dude would say… New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

<br />

Days after sharing his condition, the Bad Blake in “Crazy Heart” thanked his friends and fans on Instagram who have supported him on his health journey. Alongside a picture of him wearing a hospital gown, he noted, “I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love! I’ll be sharing more updates on my site.”