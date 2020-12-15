Jamie Spears Claims Britney’s Legal Team Wants to “Harm Her”

The #FreeBritney movement is getting more complicated, as Britney Spears‘ father Jamie Spears is now claiming that her attorneys are acting out of their own “self-serving interests.”

Last month, Britney’s lawyer Sam Ingham claimed in a hearing that the pop star is afraid of her dad and is refusing to perform as long as he controls her estate. Jamie has been a conservator since Britney’s public breakdown in 2008, but temporarily stepped down due to his own health issues in 2019.

Their battle reached new heights in August 2020, when Britney said she was “strongly opposed” to having Jamie continue to oversee her career and financial records. She nominated the Bessemer Trust Company to be appointed. At the hearing in November, a judge ruled to keep Jamie as co-conservator, along with adding the Bessemer Trust Company.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Jamie told CNN that he hasn’t talked to Britney since August, which is when the 39-year-old star publicly aired her concerns about him. The 68-year-old dad accused her attorney of intentionally creating a divide between them.