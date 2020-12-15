Jake Paul Offers Conor McGregor $50 Million To Fight Him!!

Youtuber Jake Paul is offering retired fighter Conor McGregor a massive $50 million to step into the ring with him.

“Good morning Conor McGregor, I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you’re jacking off ’cause you’re sick of f*cking your wife. You can do a lot better, but happy Monday,” a disrespectful Jake says in the video clip.

“My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning. The biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered but you scared to fight me Conor. You’re ducking me ’cause you don’t wanna lose to a f*cking YouTuber… I just came off the eighth biggest Pay-Per-View in history, but you want to fight Dustin Poirier who has less followers on Instagram than my f*cking dog,” he continued.

Jake went on to call Dana White, the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship a “f*cking p*ssy” for saying the fight will never happen. “Conor, you’re scared. Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f*cking contract you idiots… Irish b*tch.”