Jada Pinkett Smith Reflects on Raising Kids in the Public Eye

All in all, Jada said she’s learned a lot from Jaden, Willow and Trey Smith, the latter of whom Will welcomed with ex Sheree Zampino in 1992.

“Motherhood will teach you everything about yourself, in my opinion,” she said. “One of the biggest things that I’ve learned is, like, I went through this period where I was just like, ‘Oh my god! I’m sacrificing so much!’…What I came across was like, ‘Well, that’s because that’s the woman you want to be. Nobody is taking anything from you, Jada. That’s because this is the woman that you want to be.’

As she further explained, “A lot of times, our parenting choices aren’t easy…and a lot of times they have to be really selfless, you know? And I just realized that in my motherhood, every step of the way, my kids were giving me opportunity to be the woman that I really wanted to be—not the fantasy, ideal Jada….And then just along the way, having to make choices every step of the way with my children of just like, ‘Nope. That’s the real you. Nope. That ain’t glamorous is it? But that’s the real you.'”