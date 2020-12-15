‘It Was a Consensual Fight’

During The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5, former friends Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard got into a physical altercation. Both ladies are close with Karen Huger, who proclaimed her “neutral” position several times throughout the season. However, she felt the other housewives, namely Dillard and Wendy Osefo, wanted her to pick a side. According to Huger, she came across information that “confirmed a consensual fight” between the ladies, which is why she refused to side with anyone.

At the beginning of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5, former friends Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard came to blows at a winery. Samuels, who became violent first, met with the other housewives a week after the fight to apologize for putting them in harm’s way.

However, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, and Wendy Osefo refused to accept her apology until she spoke with Dillard and sought help. On the other hand, Karen Huger and Ashley Darby noted they wanted to continue supporting Samuels.

While Darby took a hard stance on Samuels’ side, Huger referred to herself as “neutral” because she considered both ladies friends.

Huger felt like Dillard and others wanted her to choose a side

Although Huger claimed she wouldn’t take sides, she made moves that confused the other housewives, such as telling Dillard that she would have filed charges against Samuels.

Additionally, Huger invited the podcast host to her wig party, albeit earlier than everyone else, after telling the others she wouldn’t. Huger also noted she felt pressured by the ladies to choose a side because Dillard and Osefo often brought the conversation up.

However, the Grand Dame claimed she wanted to remain neutral even though she did come across information, a handwritten statement from Dillard, that changed her mind about the situation.

According to Huger, she read the court documents in which the former Miss United States admitted to “releasing” or throwing a glass at Samuels during the physical altercation. Therefore, she didn’t want to pick a side because she felt they were both wrong.

Huger clarifies why she felt the ladies got into a ‘consensual fight’

During the season 5 episode 20 After Show, Karen explained she wanted to have a “moment” with Dillard and clarify her stance but noticed the former Miss United States “gravitated” toward Bryant and the others, likely because they sided with her.

Additionally, the Grand Dame noted she wanted to speak to Dillard in private because she wanted her friend to know why she refused to take a side. Huger explained she didn’t want to bring up the handwritten statement in front of everyone else as she didn’t think she had a right to “reveal” the information in the court documents.

Therefore, she wanted Dillard to open up about it. Nonetheless, Huger claimed the statement “confirmed a consensual fight” between the ladies, proving, to her, that both women conducted themselves inappropriately, resulting in the physical altercation.

Dillard seemingly doesn’t know about the statement Huger read and believes the Grand Dame is lying and deflecting. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8 Central on Bravo.