Is there something going on that we don’t know of? New reports suggest that Jennifer Aniston just might be engaged to her ex-husband Brad Pitt and that she has been apparently “dropping hints” to the world about it. If you believe this, then you will also believe that Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie did a Secret Santa gift exchange this past weekend.

According to the Aussie Tabloid Woman’s Day, Jennifer apparently showed off her new engagement ring on social media over the Thanksgiving holiday. One insider close to the situation says that an “engagement has been in the cards for a while” after Aniston reconnected with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Is Jennifer Aniston Trying To Drop Hints About Brad Pitt?

The tipster told the publication, “They were all set to jump headfirst back into a relationship when they first began hanging out again. But after careful consideration, they decided to take their time. Jen’s major concern was that Brad still had his divorce looming over his head.”

If that weren’t enough, the source also goes on to say that Jennifer hasn’t been shy about “letting the world know they’re back on” and even shared pictures of him hanging out on set with her.

“She’s loving the mystery because she knows the secret will finally be out soon. She’s told a couple of friends they can expect a major announcement at Christmas,” another supposed source says.

However, Gossip Cop claims that this story is as believable as a calorie-free peppermint bark chocolate bar. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not reconnecting and in fact are just friends who probably text each other once every six months. Of course, both Jennifer and Brad have not made any comments about the report either.

