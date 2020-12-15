iOS 14.3 Lets Siri Replicate Sounds Like Lion Roaring

Apple in iOS 14.3 quietly added a new Siri feature that’s designed to allow the personal assistant to replicate all manner of sounds, from animals to alarms, musical instruments, and more.



According to CNBC, you can ask ‌Siri‌ questions like “what does a humpback whale sound like?” or “what does a lion sound like?” to have ‌Siri‌ play the sound of a whale or a lion.

Apple added hundreds of different sounds, and on iPhone and iPad, ‌Siri‌ will also display a picture of the animal or device and then link to more information from Wikipedia after playing the sound.

This ‌Siri‌ feature is still in the process of rolling out and we here at were not able to get it to work properly on devices running iOS 14.3. We were, however, able to get it to work on HomePod in one case.