Impossible 7′ Star Tom Cruise Reveals Other Studios Are Asking Him for Help

Tom Cruise was one of the first Hollywood stars to go back to work. Mission: Impossible 7 is one of the Hollywood productions filming under the industry’s coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols. Cruise is also a producer of the film series, based on the classic TV show, and Cruise has revealed that other studios are looking to him to lead.

The Sun published exclusive audio of Cruise yelling at two crew members who were not following safety protocols. The Sun reports that two crew members stood too close together looking at a computer monitor. As Cruise admonished them, he shared the state of the industry during the pandemic, and how Mission: Impossible 7 is leading the charge.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is the reason other movies are back in production, Tom Cruise says

Mission: Impossible 7 isn’t the only major movie in production. The Batman resumed production, too, although they had coronavirus cases on their set, including lead Robert Pattinson.

“We are the gold standard,” Cruise said. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f*cking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf*ckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Tom Cruise will not let ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ be an example of failed safety protocols

With all the attention on Mission: Impossible 7, Cruise said he can’t afford to be another example of productions shut down due to coronavirus. The Sun reports the production experienced delays in Italy due to positive tests.

“We are not shutting this f*cking movie down,” Cruise said. “You can tell it to the people who are losing their f*cking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f*cking industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out.”

Tom Cruise can fire crew members to save the movie

With all the pressure to abide by coronavirus safety protocols, Cruise reportedly lost his temper at the crew members in violation. In his view, their actions could jeopardize the whole Mission: Impossible 7 production and all Hollywood productions as a result.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone,” Cruise said. “And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again. Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”