Impossible 7′ Crew for Breaking COVID Rules

The Ethan Hunt depicter is furious after reportedly seeing two of the crew standing too close to one another on the production set in London, threatening to fire any of them if he ever sees it again.

Tom Cruise went off on “Mission: Impossible VII” crew for violating COVID-19 guidelines on the London set. The 58-year-old actor was caught throwing an expletive-laden rant after allegedly seeing two crew members standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen.

In an audio obtained by The Sun, the Ethan Hunt depicter, who also produces the movie, expressed his frustration at the crew. “We are the gold standard,” he yelled at them. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers.”

He warned them, “I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and I see you do it again you’re f**king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it… And you, don’t you ever f**king do it again. That’s it. No apologies.”

“You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education,” he explained why he’s so strict with the rules. “That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f**king industry!”

Cruise continued, “So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f**king movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone.”

Asking for their cooperation, Cruise asked the crew, “Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. … I trust you guys to be here.”

Cruise has been strict about enforcing COVID-19 guidelines on the set of the film in Britain after 12 people on set in Italy were said to have tested positive. He even took a great length to ensure the safety of the crew by paying £500,000 to rent an old cruise ship for the cast and crew to isolate on.

“Tom has taken it upon himself, along with the health and safety department, to try to force the safety precautions, with a view to keeping the film running,” a source tells the site. “He does daily rounds to make sure that everything is set up appropriately, that people are behaving and working as safely as they can. He is very proactive when it comes to safety.”

Of what setting him off that day, the source says, “Everyone was wearing masks. It was purely that these people were standing under a metre away from each other. It isn’t known whether he saw those guys breaking the rules before or whether this was the straw that broke the camel’s back. People make mistakes and they slip up, but Tom is just on it.”

“Mission: Impossible VII” is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and set for release on November 19, 2021.