I Squared Capital to sell Grupo T-Solar, a Leading European Renewables Platform, to Cubico Sustainable Investments Ltd

Last year alone, Grupo T-Solar’s projects generated over 602 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity and avoiding over 216,000 tons of CO 2 emissions.

Mohamed El Gazzar, Partner of I Squared Capital in London stated, “To date we have invested in approximately 600 megawatts of operating renewable assets and have a pipeline of close to 3 gigawatts of various technologies including onshore and offshore wind, solar, storage, and anerobic digestion. We are also focusing on improving the energy efficiency of our assets across the sectors we invest in and providing solutions for security of power, which is critical in addressing the intermittent nature of renewable generation.”

About I Squared Capital:

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport and social infrastructure in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The firm has offices in Miami, Hong Kong, London, New Delhi, New York, and Singapore. The firm has $19.3 billion in assets under management and owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 26 companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.isquaredcapital.com/

